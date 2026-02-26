In a significant move to bolster its executive team, Howden, the global insurance broking group, has announced the appointment of Christopher Dalrymple as Group Chief Legal Officer, effective 23 March 2026. With over 25 years of global legal leadership in the insurance and financial services sectors, Dalrymple will play a pivotal role in advancing Howden's ambitious growth plans. His extensive expertise encompasses public company governance, private equity, and capital markets, making him a valuable addition to the management team.

Having spent more than two decades in senior roles with Alleghany Corporation, a leading global (re)insurance holding company, Dalrymple brings a wealth of experience to Howden. Serving as the General Counsel for Alleghany, he successfully led global legal teams and provided strategic support to the Board and CEO on governance matters. His tenure also included involvement in transformative transactions, such as complex mergers and acquisitions and public offerings, showcasing his aptitude for navigating intricate legal landscapes.

David Shalders, Group Chief Operating Officer at Howden, expressed enthusiasm about Dalrymple's appointment, stating, “Howden’s ability to attract the very best talent is what sets us apart. Finding a trusted adviser to guide and grow our business as we deliver our ambitious plans is critical. After a long and careful search, I am delighted that in Chris we have found an incredibly well-respected legal leader with sharp commercial acumen, deep insurance and reinsurance experience and a proven track record of leading through transformation and growth, including taking companies public. I’m very much looking forward to working with him as we continue to build Howden and continue our growth trajectory.”

Upon his appointment, Dalrymple reflected on his time at Alleghany and the new challenges ahead, saying, “After an enjoyable and rewarding 24 years at Alleghany, the opportunity to join Howden for the next ambitious chapter of its growth is truly exciting. The strength and depth of Howden’s talent is impressive, and I am eager to now be a part of it. Howden has a special culture, energy and client focus that I look forward to supporting as part of the experienced and talented legal team already in place.”

As Howden prepares for its next phase of expansion, the inclusion of a leader with such a robust background in legal strategy and corporate governance like Christopher Dalrymple is expected to enhance the organisation's ability to navigate the complexities of the insurance sector and achieve its ambitious objectives.