Chiraag Shah strengthens Crowell's arbitration practice

Crowell & Moring has welcomed Chiraag Shah, a prominent international arbitration attorney, as a partner in their London office. With over 25 years of experience in high-stakes arbitration matters, Shah is recognised as a Chambers-ranked International Arbitration attorney and has been named a Legal 500 Leading Partner in this field. Robert Weekes, managing partner of Crowell’s London office, expressed enthusiasm for Shah's addition, stating that "At a time when the global business environment is more challenging than ever, Chiraag’s addition to the Crowell team will deepen our London-based international arbitration capabilities by expanding our capacity to advise clients on complex commercial and investor-state disputes across multiple continents.”

Shah's prior experience includes serving as the Global Head of International Arbitration and Head of the Africa Desk at Morrison & Foerster’s London office, as well as a partnership at Kirkland & Ellis. Notably, he has significant experience in Africa, having worked with leading law firms in Kenya before his move to the UK. Meagan Bachman, chair of Crowell’s International Dispute Resolution Group, remarked, "We are delighted to welcome Chiraag to Crowell. Combining his proven excellence as an arbitration practitioner and longstanding relationships across key arbitration markets, particularly Africa and MENA, with our IDR team’s international presence, including in London, Doha, and Brussels, will enhance our ability to support clients in complex cross-border disputes around the world at the superior level of service we pride ourselves on delivering.”

Shah's expertise will augment Crowell's capabilities in handling disputes across Africa and the Middle East, having advised clients on cases in countries such as Kenya, Egypt, Ghana, Nigeria, the UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait. Moreover, he regularly provides counsel on sanctions-related disputes. Shah highlighted the benefits of joining Crowell, stating, “Joining a GAR 100-ranked arbitration practice at a firm with synergies across geographies and practice areas will create immediate opportunities to deliver strategic, cross-disciplinary support to clients navigating complex disputes, arbitration, and litigation. I’m looking forward to harnessing Crowell’s culture of collaboration and growth alongside colleagues who share a mutual dedication to expanding and enhancing our client services.” This strategic move positions Crowell & Moring to tackle increasingly complex arbitration challenges in a dynamic global landscape.