Today, families of victims from the 1994 RAF Chinook crash on the Mull of Kintyre have intensified their quest for justice by releasing 225 new safety-critical questions regarding the circumstances of the disaster. This addition brings the total number of unanswered inquiries to 335, as the families seek clarity on how crucial evidence was concealed from prior investigations over the last three decades.

The publication of these questions comes just a day before a crucial meeting between the families and government ministers, including three defence ministers and the victims’ minister, the first of its kind in 31 years. The urgency of this meeting has been amplified by ongoing national media attention, public petitions gathering over 51,000 signatures, and increasing bipartisan pressure within Parliament. The Chinook Justice Campaign, advocating for the families, asserts that the new questions present an undeniable challenge to ministers who claim that there are no new developments regarding the past inquiries.

David Hill, former MoD aeronautical engineer and a key advisor to the campaign, remarked, “These 225 new questions destroy the argument that there is nothing left to uncover.” He pointed to the original 110 questions and argued that together they reveal significant evidence that has been withheld. “The suggestion that no new facts will be uncovered is a deliberate misrepresentation to cover up past wrongdoing,” he added.

Despite the Ministry of Defence's repeated assertions that previous inquiries sufficiently addressed the matter, the families believe the evidence they have amassed, based on leaked MoD documents and expert analyses, shows a lack of transparency regarding how the Chinook was cleared for flight. Some of their pressing questions include the identification of who authorised the ill-fated mission and the reasons for choosing the unairworthy Chinook Mark 2 over more suitable alternatives.

Andy Tobias, whose father was among the victims, expressed the gravity of their situation, stating that “it is simply untenable for ministers to say there is nothing new to learn.” He highlighted the need for “full transparency, full candour” and reinforced the importance of holding ministers accountable during the upcoming discussions. The sentiment echoes through the families as they demand to ensure that the crash is not misrepresented as a legacy issue related to the Northern Ireland troubles, as reiterated by Darren Neilly, another affected family member, who firmly stated that their loved ones died due to “failings by the MoD” during a preventable air accident.

Amid this pressure, there are calls to ensure that the findings from this tragic event can test the effectiveness of the newly proposed Hillsborough Law, aimed at ensuring accountability for public institutions. Sorcha Eastwood, an MP representing cross-party support, underscored the need for ministers to respond appropriately by enabling a proper inquiry and providing full access to previously sealed documents.

As the families await a decision on their application for a Judicial Review, their resolve remains unbroken. Mark Stephens, the families’ lawyer, echoed this determination, urging the MoD and the wider government to facilitate a judge-led public inquiry. Many families are left grappling with “ambiguous loss,” exacerbated by the MoD’s lack of transparency regarding the circumstances surrounding the crash. As they continue their fight for the truth, the Chinook Justice Campaign stands firm in its commitment to honour the memory of the 29 lives lost that fateful day.