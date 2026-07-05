Charles Russell Speechlys expands private equity expertise

Charles Russell Speechlys has announced the appointment of James Paterson as a Partner within its Corporate team, heralding a significant enhancement to its private equity expertise. Paterson joins the firm from Mishcon de Reya, where he served as a Partner in the Corporate Department, providing over a decade of experience in advising founders and management teams on private equity sponsor-backed transactions, exits, refinancings, and management incentive plans. His approach is marked by a commitment to delivering conflict-free, independent advice.

In addition to supporting founders and management teams, Paterson also advises alternative investors in the realm of private capital. This includes entities such as family offices and privately held holding companies, which he guides in executing their M&A and investment strategies. Given the depth of his knowledge across both founder/management-side transactions and alternative private capital ventures, Paterson is well-equipped to offer commercial and pragmatic insights on deal structures, shareholder governance terms, and incentive plans to enhance value creation for his clients.

David Collins, Partner responsible for the Firm’s Business Advisory & Transaction Services Division, expressed strong support for Paterson’s appointment, stating “James is widely recognised as a leading adviser to founders, management teams and non-institutional investors of private capital, whether they are exiting to private equity, investing alongside sponsors, or deploying capital to back sponsor-style deals. He is an exceptionally valuable addition to our Corporate team and adds real firepower to our fast-growing management advisory practice. We wish him a very warm welcome.”

Reflecting on his new role, Paterson remarked “I am delighted to be joining Charles Russell Speechlys. The Firm is investing significantly in its corporate and transactional capabilities at present, boasting a market-leading reputation for private capital work and clear plans for growth. The Firm is also uniquely positioned in the market, with the ability to advise clients independently and free from conflicts with PE sponsors. This is something that very few firms can genuinely offer and is especially attractive given my client base and areas of practice.”

Paterson’s arrival is part of a broader recruitment strategy aimed at strengthening the firm's transactional and advisory capabilities, following several strategic appointments in recent months. These include Nadim Meer in May 2026, and the recruitment of funds and real estate Partner Ed Morgan and corporate tax and incentives Partner Vadim Romanoff in November 2025, along with Partner and seasoned funds specialist Matthew Griffin in October 2025.