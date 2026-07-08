Charles Russell Speechlys expands into US

Charles Russell Speechlys, an established international law firm focused on private capital, has unveiled its new office at 1 Rockefeller Plaza, New York City, marking a major milestone as the Firm's 16th global location and its debut in North America. This new office not only anchors Charles Russell Speechlys' private capital practice in the US but also provides both American and international clients with a blend of global expertise and local legal capabilities. Alongside the New York office, a practice has also launched in New Haven, Connecticut, which enhances the Firm's presence in the region.

The Firm defines private capital as the intricate cross-border legal requirements faced by families and individuals, which encompass areas such as wealth structuring, estate planning, business interests, and multi-jurisdictional tax obligations. “Our clients are less often the funds; they are more often the people behind the funds, alongside entrepreneurs, family offices, and globally mobile individuals,” explained representatives from Charles Russell Speechlys, highlighting the Firm's unique approach in addressing client needs.

The US is home to the largest private capital market globally, positioning Charles Russell Speechlys' New York Metropolitan area offices perfectly to cater to an increasing number of families and entrepreneurs with complex cross-border wealth and business interests. Such clients seek seamless legal advice across various jurisdictions, a distinct need that has influenced the composition and structure of the new teams in New York and Connecticut.

Simon Ridpath, Global Managing Partner, will oversee the North American team, which includes Kurt Rademacher as Head of the New York Office and Shannon Smith leading the Connecticut team. The New York office features a talented group of professionals such as Phillip Colasanto, Hugh Dixon, and Reaz Jafri, who will collaborate with specialists Stewart Hey and Sangna Chauhan, both relocating from London to enhance offerings in the US market.

Ridpath remarked, “Opening our New York office is a defining moment for Charles Russell Speechlys...We are not arriving with ambitions; we are arriving with capability.” The statement underscores the Firm's commitment to meet the specific needs of its clientele who have assets and interests across borders.

To bolster its North American services, Charles Russell Speechlys has also recruited a highly qualified team of private client lawyers headed by Shannon Smith from the Connecticut office. This group includes notable professionals like Aaron Schumacher, Karen Yates, and Michael Steffany, each bringing expertise in areas such as cross-border trusts and estates, US and international tax planning, and compliance issues.

The collective experience of this new team aligns closely with the Firm’s established international client base, catering to US-originated families and internationally mobile clients who require meticulous coordination across diverse legal systems. Smith stated, “We joined Charles Russell Speechlys because of a shared, relentless focus on delivering what our clients actually need...it is something we can truly deliver." This commitment to connecting seamlessly with clients represents the Firm's forward-thinking and adaptive approach in the ever-evolving landscape of private capital law.