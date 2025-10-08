Gustina previously served as Deputy General Counsel at Babcock International Group where she led the legal function for Land and Aviation divisions. With extensive experience in M&A and joint ventures, she has a solid background in complex financing transactions across various sectors. Her previous roles include Head of Legal at SME Capital and Counsel at Aztec Group, along with her work as an Associate at White & Case LLC. Gustina possesses a strong network of international connections that will bolster the Firm's service offerings in key global markets. David Collins, Partner, praised Gustina's impressive track record, highlighting her substantial experience and connections in strategically important industries. He stated, “Gustina has a very impressive track record, both in private practice and in-house, and is very well connected within industries and jurisdictions which are strategically very important for us.” Gustina expressed her enthusiasm about joining the firm, remarking, “It’s fantastic to be joining a firm that is proactive, growing and has a clear international strategy." Her appointment continues the firm’s strategy of strengthening its corporate practice and follows closely after the addition of Corporate Partners Francis Li and Wendy Fong in Hong Kong.