Chair appointed to lead inquiry into mental health care

His Honour Judge John Potter has been appointed as the chair of the public inquiry into severe shortcomings in mental health care at the Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust (TEWV). This inquiry, launched by the government in December 2025, plans to address the serious issues that have affected mental health services within the Trust, allowing survivors and families to share their experiences. His Honour Judge Roderick John Conwy Potter, a retired Circuit Judge with over forty years in public service and judicial leadership, brings a wealth of experience to this important role.

The inquiry's official commencement is set for 21 September, and it aims to uncover the circumstances behind the failings in care, identify the reasons these occurred, and recommend necessary changes for future improvements. The Department of Health and Social Care has worked collaboratively with patients, survivors, and families to help shape the inquiry, gaining insights on what they believe should be examined and the qualities desired in a chair.

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Yvette Cooper remarked that "the families who were let down by the Tees, Esk and Wear Valley NHS Foundation Trust have suffered immeasurable pain." She stressed the importance of Judge Potter's role in delivering a thorough report on the critical issues within the Trust's mental health services and what transformations are needed for improvement.

In response to his appointment, Judge Potter expressed his honour in taking up the role of Chair, highlighting the significance of the responsibilities that come with it. He stated that he is "conscious of the responsibility that comes with this role and of the experiences of the patients, families and others affected by the matters the Inquiry will examine." He emphasised that his primary focus will be to listen to those impacted, as their experiences will play a crucial role in shaping the inquiry's Terms of Reference.

Judge Potter affirmed that the inquiry would handle its tasks independently and fairly, ensuring respect for every individual involved. Plans will be established promptly to facilitate a comprehensive investigation into the serious failings of mental health care at TEWV.

As part of the government's broader efforts to improve mental health services, initiatives have been introduced, including the creation of 159 new NHS mental health facilities across England, supported by a significant investment. The mental health budget is expected to rise, with plans in place for the Mental Health Strategy for England later this year, aiming to forge a more integrated system that prioritises early intervention and timely support.