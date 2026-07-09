Chadwick Lawrence supports future lawyers' growth

Chadwick Lawrence Solicitors, based in Northern England, has made a significant investment in the future of the legal profession by providing training and funding support for eleven promising team members. This initiative underscores the firm's commitment to developing the next generation of legal professionals within a variety of practice areas including real estate, litigation, regulatory and crime, employment, and corporate and commercial law. The successful candidates—Sara Ali, Tom Coombes, Daniella Omoragie, Katie Smith, Ben Hess, Shayan Malik, Ethan Ward, Fran Whiting, Jess Goodwin, James Lockwood, and Nadia Mohammed—will benefit from a mix of training programmes and funding aimed at providing them with structured, hands-on experience. This experience is critical for ensuring they gain the skills, knowledge, and practical expertise necessary to qualify and progress in their legal careers.

The awarding of support comes during another successful round of promotions within the firm, which saw nine individuals ascend to salaried partner and associate positions. This speaks volumes about Chadwick Lawrence's ongoing commitment to learning and talent retention. As part of its broader strategy, the firm also offers various skills development initiatives and has implemented a robust wellbeing programme. This includes providing each colleague with two hours of paid wellness time weekly, alongside access to an in-house health portal. Lisa Bailey, head of people and culture at Chadwick Lawrence, affirmed the firm’s ethos by stating, “Investing in our people has always been central to our success. We are incredibly proud to support colleagues as they take the next step in their professional journeys." She further emphasised that “as a firm, we are committed to creating opportunities for talented individuals to develop rewarding and successful careers with us."