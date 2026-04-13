Chadwick Lawrence Solicitors has opened a new office in Darlington, marking a significant step in the firm’s expansion into the North East. Based in Business Central and conveniently located just a two-minute walk from Darlington train station, the office aims to provide commercial, practical, and supportive legal advice to businesses and individuals across County Durham, the Tees Valley, and the wider region. This new establishment will be led by partner and employment solicitor Daniel Krigers, who has been with the firm for over 20 years and has served on the management board since 2022.

As a full-service practice with a strong reputation in Yorkshire, Chadwick Lawrence has been operating for over 190 years with a national reach. The firm is recognised for its commitment to employee wellbeing, having been named as a Sunday Times Best Place to Work in 2024. Chadwick Lawrence has experienced robust growth in Yorkshire, particularly in the past three years, approaching £20 million in revenue. The new Darlington office aims to build on this success by offering the same high standards of service and expertise to the North East, all while addressing a growing demand for accessible and reliable legal support.

Initially, the firm’s service offerings in Darlington will focus on employment support for both commercial and private clients, crime and regulatory matters, and property services. Future plans include expanding to deliver a comprehensive service. Daniel Krigers commented on this new venture, stating that "Opening our Darlington office marks an exciting milestone for the firm as we embark on a new chapter in the North East. Having personally relocated to the area three years ago, I recognise the demand for professional, client-focused legal services.”

Krigers further explained that “Darlington is the perfect location for us, acting as a gateway to the Tees Valley and wider region with proximity to our existing operations. I look forward to meeting the local community and growing Chadwick Lawrence’s presence here, bringing the expertise and dedication that has driven our success in Yorkshire to businesses and individuals across the region.” This expansion into the North East reflects the firm’s vision to grow more widely across the north of England, bringing trusted legal support and career opportunities to new communities.