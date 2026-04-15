In a strategic move aimed at fostering growth, CG has appointed Dayna Currie as its new Corporate Strategy Director. This newly established role reflects the firm's resolute commitment to developing a progressive and growth-oriented business model, especially in the context of a rapidly changing legal market. Currie’s extensive experience, which encompasses nearly 20 years in financial advisory and in-house strategy roles, uniquely positions her to spearhead initiatives that will enhance the firm’s operational capabilities.

At CG, Currie will collaborate across the organisation to stimulate growth, manage change, and facilitate cross-functional delivery. She is poised to bring her strategic acumen to select clients, adding value to their growth journeys. Her responsibilities are expected to include leadership development, managing significant projects, and addressing broader operational priorities across CG’s three offices.

CG’s appointment of Currie comes at a time when the legal sector is rapidly evolving, with firms needing to differentiate themselves through specialism and comprehensive service offerings. With one of the largest employment law teams in the North West, CG prioritises quality and operational excellence while maintaining a commitment to long-term value. Currie remarked, “CG has a real momentum and a really strong team, which made it a very compelling opportunity for me. It feels like a law firm that is doing things differently, with high-quality people and a clear sense of direction. I am excited to be joining at this point in the firm’s journey and to play a part in helping the business and its people continue to grow in the right way.”

Stacey Turner, Founder and Managing Partner at CG, echoed this sentiment, stating, “Dayna’s appointment reflects the direction of travel at CG as we continue to invest in our people, our systems and the overall strength of the business. She brings exactly the kind of strategic insight and practical experience that will help us maintain momentum, support our teams and continue evolving our proposition in line with what clients need.”

As CG continues to enhance its focus on future growth, including improvements to systems and back-office capabilities, Currie’s role is expected to be pivotal in strengthening the firm’s leadership capacity and aligning priorities to ensure meaningful investments benefit both staff and clients.