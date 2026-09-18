elected as new chair

The Law Society of England and Wales has expressed their congratulations to Catherine Atkinson following her election as the new Chair of the Justice Select Committee. Law Society president Mark Evans highlighted Atkinson’s extensive experience as a barrister, stating “She brings extensive experience as a barrister to the role and has consistently been a powerful voice and advocate for our justice system in Parliament.” The Law Society has worked closely with her during her tenure as Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Legal and Constitutional Affairs, particularly appreciating her efforts regarding the Hillsborough Law in Parliament.

Evans underscored the significance of the justice system as a vital public service, remarking “The justice system is a crucial public service that for too long has been shaped by immediate pressures like court backlogs or prison overcrowding rather than long-term ambition, backed by planning and investment.” He emphasised the importance of the Committee’s role as an accountability mechanism, expressing a commitment to supporting their advocacy for a comprehensive approach to funding and resources for the justice system, as well as the future of court reform and accessible legal aid. Evans concluded with an optimistic note, stating “We look forward to working with the new Chair.”