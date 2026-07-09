Carpmaels & Ransford promotes four new partners

Carpmaels & Ransford, a prominent European intellectual property firm, has made headlines with the announcement of four new partner promotions: Emily Nikolic in Life Sciences – Bio, Richard Newell, Life Sciences – Chemistry, Craig Lumb in Dispute Resolution, and Lara Elder, who focuses on Trade Marks. These promotions align with the firm’s milestone achievement of its 250th anniversary and signal ongoing growth while showcasing a strong commitment to nurturing talent across various fields.

The newly promoted partners bring a wealth of experience and sector expertise, particularly in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and medical technologies. Each new partner has established a strong presence in their respective areas, providing crucial advice on the protection, enforcement, and commercialisation of intellectual property rights for some of the world's leading brands. Emily Nikolic has earned recognition as a respected biotech patent attorney, particularly within the realms of therapeutic antibodies and vaccines, and is praised for her IP strategies aligned with clients’ commercial objectives. Her reputation is affirmed by her ranking as a Leading Associate in the Legal 500 and being named one of JUVE Patent’s ‘Ones to Watch.’

Richard Newell, operating from the Munich office, has built his practice around pharmaceuticals, focusing on new chemical entities and vital medical inventions. His active role in EPO and national jurisdictions, where he frequently directs high-stakes oppositions and appeals, showcases his dedication to representing clients effectively. Craig Lumb stands out as a patent litigator, having been consistently recognised in the Legal 500 for his expertise in pharmaceutical inventions. His focus on coordinating complex litigation across multiple jurisdictions has made him a key player for global pharma and biotech companies.

Lara Elder, a UK qualified trade mark attorney, boasts extensive experience in a wide array of trade mark matters, providing strategic legal advice in various sectors including technology, life sciences, luxury goods, and media industries. Her recognition as a Rising Star by Managing IP and her inclusion in WTR 1000 as a Recommended Individual underlines her impactful contributions to trade mark law.

In reflecting on these promotions, James Warner, Senior Partner at Carpmaels & Ransford, highlighted the significance of these advancements by stating “Today’s promotions recognise four exceptional colleagues who have each made their mark with significant contributions to our strategy during the more than 50 years that they have collectively been with the firm." He further noted that "with clients increasingly requiring their goals to be pursued in multiple jurisdictions and courts to enforce their IP rights, being able to field a team that is well-versed in these complexities is essential." Warner expressed optimism for the future, saying he looks forward to the continued outstanding contributions of Lara, Craig, Emily, and Richard as they support clients in navigating the evolving landscape of intellectual property rights.