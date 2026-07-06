Calls for health checks in workplaces

In a recent update to his Keep Britain Working review, Labour adviser and former John Lewis Chairman Sir Charlie Mayfield has advocated for the introduction of health checks for employees when they begin new jobs. He proposed a phased approach, starting with larger employers or specific regions as pilot schemes, to address growing sickness levels in the workplace.

Florence Brocklesby, founder and managing partner of a specialist workplace and commercial disputes law firm, emphasised the importance of such measures, stating “Health concerns are a significant issue for individual wellbeing, employer productivity and the wider economy alike, so any plan to address this should be given serious consideration.” She highlighted that "in our experience, employers who tackle health issues proactively, swiftly and thoughtfully - rather than being passive or afraid of having potentially sensitive conversations - are often better able to support employees to remain in work and perform well."

Brocklesby also pointed out that while Mayfield’s recommendations are vital, “the burden of addressing this cannot fall to employers alone, especially alongside the many other challenges they currently face.” She stressed that employees have their responsibilities, noting that those with mental health challenges often benefit from having meaningful work, even amid difficulties, rather than being signed off. Furthermore, she concluded that "health provision is required to enable individuals facing health challenges to remain in, or return to, work.”