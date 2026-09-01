Call for reform in SRA complaints

The Law Society of England and Wales is calling on the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) to adopt a more proportionate strategy regarding new complaints handling requirements. The Society has expressed concerns that the proposed measures could lead to an increase in administrative burdens without providing clear benefits for consumers.

While the Law Society acknowledges that improvements to complaints procedures are beneficial, it questions the necessity of requiring firms to supply fixed resolution dates upon the initial notification of a complaint, as well as the need for routine progress updates. Such requirements, they argue, will only add unnecessary regulatory burdens to law firms at a time when the landscape of complaints is rapidly evolving, particularly with the increasing use of artificial intelligence to generate complaints.

There is apprehension that the anticipated changes may not adequately consider the unique challenges presented by AI-assisted complaints. These challenges encompass a significant rise in complaint volumes, increased complexity, extended timeframes for resolution, and heightened resource demands for investigation at all stages of the process.

Mark Evans, president of the Law Society, stated “We support the SRA’s intention to improve first-tier complaints handling, but urge the SRA to consider whether now is the right time to introduce new requirements. Existing rules already require complaints to be handled promptly.” He further added “Any reforms implemented must be proportionate, evidence-based and applied in a manner that avoids unnecessary burdens on firms. Additional targeted supervision and intervention may be more effective and less burdensome on firms.”

As the debate over the future of complaints handling continues, the Law Society's emphasis on balanced, evidence-driven reforms could shape the conversation moving forward.