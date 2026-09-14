Call for evidence on AI regulation

On Monday, 14 September, the Joint Committee of Human Rights released a report addressing the regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) and its implications for human rights. The report highlighted the need for a comprehensive UK legal framework to manage the burgeoning risks associated with AI technologies. Brett Dixon, vice president of the Law Society of England and Wales, stated, “The Joint Committee of Human Rights published a report recommending a new UK legal framework to address AI risks, a dedicated AI oversight body and stronger transparency and accountability requirements.”

He emphasised the importance of regulatory certainty as AI becomes more integrated into various sectors. Dixon noted that “AI seems to be driving growth. Lawyers push innovation forward not only by using AI in their daily work but also by supporting and helping technology companies build better products.” The government’s proposed AI Growth Lab is seen as a pivotal initiative to boost innovation and AI adoption across industries.

In parallel, Professor Rebecca Parry of Nottingham Law School raised important concerns regarding the complexities of regulating what she termed "agentic AI." She explained, "Agentic AI presents a fundamentally different legal challenge from generative AI because it does not simply produce content in response to a prompt.” Professor Parry outlined the potential dangers posed by AI systems that can operate with limited human oversight, adding, “The difficulty for the law is that existing frameworks were largely designed on the assumption that the person who decides to commit an act is the same person who carries it out."

The proposed AI Growth Lab aims to create a cross-economy sandbox for innovating AI products while navigating regulatory challenges. Launched with a call for evidence, this initiative seeks to provide a framework that benefits all regions of the UK. Understanding the necessity and implications of the Lab, stakeholders are encouraged to submit feedback to inform government policy development. Given the potential for AI to significantly affect the economy—adding an estimated £55 billion to £140 billion yearly by 2030—it is crucial that the regulatory landscape evolves in step with these transformative technologies.

The implications of these reports and initiatives emphasise a growing recognition that the legal and regulatory frameworks must adapt to the unique challenges posed by AI to foster a balanced relationship between innovation and ethical responsibility