Cakebread-Snow v County Court at Durham: High Court rejects challenge over unissued 583-page claim

The Administrative Court has dismissed a judicial review challenging the failure of the County Court at Durham to issue a claim, in a decision that clarifies the powers of court staff and judges when presented with a request to issue proceedings.

In R (Cakebread-Snow) v County Court at Durham [2026] EWHC 1758 (Admin), Mrs Justice Collins Rice addressed what she described as a novel question with no direct precedent. The claimant, a litigant in person, had arrived at the court office on a Friday afternoon in November 2024 with a Form N1, particulars of claim, application forms and evidence, amounting to 583 pages across several lever-arch files. The office declined to issue the material that day and referred it to a judge. District Judge Richardson directed that the bundle be returned for editing, a decision later set aside by District Judge Hambler, who instead required an amended claim form and particulars. The claim remains unissued, though it has been allocated a number. Permission for judicial review reached the Administrative Court after Lewison LJ, while refusing permission to appeal, considered the underlying point important enough to be decided substantively.

On the position of the court office, both counsel agreed, and the judge accepted, that there is no general discretion to refuse to issue a claim. The judgement traced that principle from Clarke v Bradlaugh through Dresser v Falcongate and Riniker v University College London, where the issue of process is treated as the act of a party rather than a judicial function. That said, the older authorities' concern with limitation has been eased by Practice Direction 7A, which decouples the running of time from the date of issue by treating a claim as brought when received in the office. On that footing the claimant faced no limitation jeopardy from the delay, and the judge found no legal duty requiring a same-day service for issuing claims.

The judge held that court staff nonetheless perform a genuine compliance function, applying what Barnes v St Helens MBC and Chelfat v Hutchinson 3G recognise as a "degree of scrutiny" to determine whether what has been tendered is properly a claim at all. Crucially, CPR 3.2 permits a court officer to consult a judge before taking any step, including issue, and the judge rejected the argument that Practice Direction 3A paragraph 2.1 compels an office to issue first and consult afterwards. That paragraph cross-refers only to the merits-based strike-out grounds, which are matters for a judge, and does not govern questions of form. The office had therefore acted lawfully in declining to issue the composite bundle immediately and referring it for guidance.

Turning to the judges, the judge noted that District Judge Richardson's order, having been set aside, had no operative effect capable of review, leaving District Judge Hambler's order as the present cause of non-issue. Making an order is a judicial act whatever its content, so the decisions were amenable to review only through the exceptional gateway in R (Strickson) v Preston County Court, which requires frustration or corruption of the judicial process rather than mere error. The compliance question here involved a two-stage inquiry: whether the 583-page bundle was itself issuable, which the judge answered in the negative, and whether it nevertheless contained an issuable claim, on which District Judge Hambler had found no objection to the Form N1 and particulars.

Neither stage met the Strickson threshold, and the claim was dismissed. The judge observed, however, that the analysis leaves the claimant free to ask the County Court to direct immediate issue of the Form N1 and particulars as originally tendered.