Leading North West law firm Butcher & Barlow has made significant strides in recognising and promoting talent within its ranks by announcing the promotion of three exceptional lawyers from its Family Law and Commercial Property teams. This move is reflective of the firm’s unwavering dedication to nurturing its own talent and fostering career progression for its employees.

Alex Williams has been elevated to Partner in the Family Law team based at the Northwich office, marking a significant milestone in her career. Catherine Vardy, also trained at the firm, transitions to Associate in the Family Law team at the Bramhall office, while Rowena Brown has been promoted to Associate in the Commercial Property team at the same location. These promotions encapsulate Butcher & Barlow’s commitment to investing in its workforce and creating structured pathways for career advancement.

Jonathan Aldersley, Senior Partner at Butcher & Barlow, shared his thoughts on the promotions, expressing, “We are delighted to announce these well-deserved promotions. Alex, Catherine and Rowena have each made a significant contribution to the Firm and their respective teams.” He continued, explaining that supporting their teams is central to the firm's philosophy, stating, “Supporting our people to develop and progress their careers is a key part of our approach, and it is always rewarding to see colleagues grow and succeed within the Firm.”

Expressing her enthusiasm about her new role, Alex Williams commented, “I am delighted to have been promoted to Partner at Butcher & Barlow. The Firm has provided strong support throughout my career and I look forward to continuing to work closely with colleagues and clients as I take on this new role.” The promotions illustrate Butcher & Barlow's commitment to gender diversity and the recognition of female talent in the legal profession, highlighting their strategic efforts in fostering an inclusive environment.