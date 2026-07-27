Liridon Neziri, a business relationship manager, has been sentenced to prison after hacking into customer accounts at Nedbank Private Wealth and stealing £105,000 driven by greed. The court heard how Neziri, 32, unlawfully transferred £30,000 and £75,000 on multiple occasions with assistance from his then-girlfriend Divina Silva, 32. Silva, who was noted for her extravagant spending at Harrods, was in tears as she was spared prison at Inner London Crown Court.

Both Neziri and Silva had pleaded guilty to fraud and money laundering, but their plans to steal larger sums were thwarted by the bank's detection systems. In delivering the sentence, Recorder Jonathan Polnay KC remarked that these were “serious offences involving deliberate, planned and sustained attempts to steal large amounts of money from customers.” Polnay added that “It was not opportunistic. It was significant and motivated, in large part, by greed.”

The fraudulent activities involved altering contact information on three client accounts, as well as attempts to defraud bank customers of their savings. In light of the case, Ben Hay, Legal Director at the law firm VWV, commented that the outcome serves as a reminder for businesses to consider swift civil claims to recover misappropriated assets, especially since the bank had to return the stolen funds. Hay stressed the importance of acting quickly once fraud is discovered to minimise damage and recover as much as possible.