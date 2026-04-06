The newly promoted partners include Jo McLean, Fiona Carlin, Kirstin Beattie, Lisa Byars, and Stuart Gardiner. McLean stands out as one of Scotland's top data protection lawyers, addressing heightened demands shaped by advancing technologies and increasing data security risks. Carlin provides comprehensive corporate insolvency advice and played a key role in the first two restructuring plans sanctioned in Scotland since their inception in 2020. Beattie offers her clients extensive experience across diverse construction matters, adeptly handling various dispute resolution avenues, including litigation. Byars is known for her expertise in complex employment issues, particularly in the energy sector, where she navigates high-stakes litigation and workplace discrimination. Gardiner’s proficiency encompasses numerous commercial real estate transactions, serving both landlords and tenants in matters ranging from residential development to leasing. These promotions bring Burness Paull's total partner count to 91 and are part of a broader strategy that sees 82 promotions across different roles within the firm. Peter Lawson, chair at Burness Paull, highlighted the firm’s ambition to lead the legal field in Scotland, stating “These promotions reflect our commitment to investing in our people at all levels and maintaining a culture of excellence in which we drive standards and support career progression in a meaningful and supportive way” while congratulating the new partners for their anticipated contributions to both clients and the firm.