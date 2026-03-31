Independent UK law firm Burges Salmon has announced an important development in its Corporate and M&A team with the appointment of Rebecca Wilsker as a Director. Rebecca brings with her an impressive background that spans 15 years, specifically in advising private companies and private equity funds on significant lifecycle events, which include mergers and acquisitions, equity investments, divestitures, and joint ventures. She possesses a deep understanding of international matters, particularly those involving her native US, and will play a vital role in the firm’s ongoing expansion, concentrating on technology and private equity sectors.

Among her areas of expertise, Rebecca provides counsel on corporate governance, equity compensation, and various commercial matters, particularly for technology and tech-enabled companies. Her strong track record in successfully navigating complex cross-border transactions has allowed her to forge trusted relationships with various stakeholders such as investors, founders, and management teams. This experience is expected to enhance Burges Salmon's capabilities significantly.

Upon her appointment, Rebecca expressed her enthusiasm, stating “I’m really pleased to be joining Burges Salmon and to contribute to the continued growth of its market leading Corporate and M&A practice and its expanding international reach. Having known the firm for many years from across the pond both by its stellar reputation and as co-counsel, I’ve seen first-hand the collaborative culture and high-quality client work and I’m excited to work alongside my new colleagues to continue to support our clients’ needs.”

Nick Graves, the Head of the Corporate and M&A team at Burges Salmon, welcomed her warmly, noting “It’s great to welcome Rebecca to the team. Her extensive experience in private equity and international M&A complements our existing strengths and supports the increasing volume of cross border work we are seeing. Rebecca’s commercial approach and international perspective make her a strong addition to the firm.”

Before joining Burges Salmon, Rebecca was a Partner and Co-Chair of the Technology & Telecommunications Industry Sector Group at Holland & Knight LLP in the US. She also spent nearly a decade at Choate, Hall & Stewart LLP in Boston. In her new role as Director, Rebecca will collaborate closely with her colleagues across the firm on a diverse array of UK and international mandates, aiming to drive growth and enhance the team’s capacity to manage complex corporate matters on a global scale