Independent UK law firm Burges Salmon has been appointed to support the development of the Gwynt Glas Floating Offshore Wind Farm. Located in the Celtic Sea, the project is poised to become one of the first commercial-scale floating offshore wind farms in England and Wales. The firm has assembled a dedicated team led by partner Julian Boswall and director Jen Ashwell from the firm’s Planning and Compulsory Purchase team, alongside Real Estate partner Tom Perret. They will provide comprehensive advice on all consenting and real estate matters related to this innovative project.

In partnership with EDF Power Solutions and ESB, the development of the Gwynt Glas Floating Offshore Wind Farm will benefit from collaboration with DP Energy's Pembrokeshire-based team. The project has the potential to deliver up to 1.5GW of low carbon generating capacity, reinforcing the UK’s position as a leader in floating offshore wind. The partnership achieved preferred bidder status in June 2025 and has signed an Agreement for Lease with The Crown Estate, marking a significant milestone for the project.

Julian Boswall, a partner at Burges Salmon, expresses his enthusiasm about the project by stating “We’re delighted to have been appointed by Gwynt Glas to support this nationally significant infrastructure project, which will bring immense environmental, social and economic benefits – supporting coastal communities and creating long-term opportunities for the region.” He further highlights the firm’s track record, saying “Our appointment reflects Burges Salmon’s strong track record in advising on complex and innovative infrastructure projects across our multi-disciplinary team, particularly within the offshore wind industry.”

Recognised nationally for its expertise and high-quality work, Burges Salmon's Planning and Real Estate teams are market leaders in the consenting and delivery of nationally significant infrastructure projects. They serve a diverse clientele, including both public and private sector clients, guiding them through the entire development consent process.