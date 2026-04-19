Independent UK law firm Burges Salmon has provided legal counsel to its longstanding client Finlight, previously known as Atrato Onsite Energy, on the acquisition of a 100MWp solar portfolio from NextEnergy Solar Fund for £46.2 million. This strategic acquisition marks a significant expansion in Finlight’s generating capacity, comprising two large-scale operational solar sites: The Grange, a 50MW facility located in Nottinghamshire, and South Lowfield, another 50MW site situated in Yorkshire.

Burges Salmon’s multi-disciplinary energy team supported Finlight in all facets of the acquisition, with key contributions from Corporate and M&A partner Camilla Usher Clark, solicitor Charlie Morgan, and trainee solicitor Fahmida Rahman. Additionally, Ros Harris and Jodie Dehaney provided advice on Real Estate matters, while Antonia Venning offered insights on grid and capacity market arrangements.

Gurpreet Gujral, CEO of Finlight, expressed enthusiasm for the acquisition, stating “We are delighted to complete this important acquisition, which represents a significant step forward in the continued growth of our solar portfolio and corporate customer base.” He added that the new assets energise a leading drinks manufacturer, enhancing their ability to deliver clean energy to businesses across the UK, while thanking the Burges Salmon team for their expert support and guidance.

Camilla Usher-Clark, partner at Burges Salmon, noted, “We were delighted to support the UK Finlight team once again as they expand their UK solar portfolio.” She highlighted the rapid activity in the sector, indicating the pace of the UK's solar transition and reaffirmed the firm's commitment to achieving strong outcomes for its clients.

This acquisition adds to Finlight’s ongoing strategic growth in the renewable energy sector, reinforcing its status as a major investor in clean energy initiatives that support the UK's net zero goals. Following previous expansion efforts in the last year, these two new sites bolster Finlight’s portfolio of high-quality solar assets, showcasing the company's commitment to evolving its presence in the renewable energy landscape.

Burges Salmon's award-winning energy lawyers are positioned at the forefront of the sector, providing clients with the expertise required to undertake groundbreaking projects and maintain successful operations across various energy segments, including renewables, hydrogen, and waste management. By adopting a collaborative, multidisciplinary approach, the firm is able to analyse complex energy projects comprehensively, ensuring delivery of tailored and commercially driven solutions to its clients.