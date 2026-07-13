Browne Jacobson rises to top three

In a notable rise within the competitive environment of mergers and acquisitions, Browne Jacobson has achieved a commendable third place in the Mergermarket 2026 league tables for M&A deal volume. The firm completed 53 deals across the UK in the first half of 2026, a significant increase from the 36 transactions recorded during the same time frame the previous year. This dramatic leap from 15th place in the 2024/25 rankings underscores Browne Jacobson's growing influence and momentum within the M&A market.

The Mergermarket rankings are widely regarded as the benchmark for deal activity across the legal market, and securing a spot among the UK's leading firms for transactional work highlights Browne Jacobson's capabilities. Richard Cox, head of the national corporate team, remarked, "To go from 15th to the top three in a single year is an extraordinary achievement, and one that reflects the commitment and talent of our firm." He further emphasised the firm’s extensive corporate and deals capabilities, stating that teams are "operating across multiple sectors and regions delivering consistently high volumes of high-quality transactional advice."

Gareth Davies, the head of the firm’s Private Equity Group, attributed the success to a focused strategy on mid-market private equity sponsors and management teams, saying, “Our deliberate push on our mid-market private equity sponsor and management team practice has really driven our performance and deal wins." He also elaborated on the collaborative efforts from both the London and UK and Ireland offices, with the completion of 53 deals in just six months showcasing the team’s effectiveness.

Several key transactions have propelled Browne Jacobson up the ranks, showcasing their diverse capabilities in high-profile cases. Notably, the firm advised Obsequio Group on its growth strategy and facilitated the sale of Obsequio Group to Warren Equity Partners. This landmark deal earned accolades as the Large Deal of the Year at the West Midlands Rainmaker Awards. Furthermore, the firm represented Apiary Capital in its investment in Spanish Point Technologies Limited, while also assisting Phenna Group in multiple acquisitions, demonstrating their international reach.

In addition, Browne Jacobson played a pivotal role in significant cross-border transactions, including Naxicap-backed Eureka Education's acquisition of Knovia Group, which exemplifies the firm's prowess in complex international private equity deals. Another noteworthy transaction involved advice for Clearwater Corporate Finance on its acquisition by US banking giant KeyCorp, further solidifying Browne Jacobson's transatlantic presence.

The firm’s M&A success comes on the heels of additional accolades, including the National Legal Team award and Large Deal of the Year at The Business Desk’s Rainmaker Awards, as well as the title of Legal Adviser of the Year in the Deal-making category at the EducationInvestor Awards 2026. This impressive growth trajectory reinforces Browne Jacobson's reputation as a premier adviser for buyers, sellers, and investors across the UK, Ireland, and beyond, further establishing its position as a go-to legal partner in transactional matters.