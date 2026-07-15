Browne Jacobson retains Employer of the Year

Browne Jacobson has achieved an exceptional milestone by retaining its title as Employer of the Year at the 2026 UpReach Student Social Mobility Awards, highlighting the firm’s unwavering commitment to enhancing access within the legal profession. This recognition marks back-to-back wins for the UK and Ireland firm, reflecting its extensive efforts to improve outcomes for talent from under-represented backgrounds, as well as to inspire other organisations to take meaningful action.

In addition to this honour, Browne Jacobson has enjoyed a strong run of recognition in recent years, leading the Social Mobility Foundation's Employer Index for four of the last five years and being consistently recognised as the highest-ranked law firm in the Index. Tom Lyas, Head of Resourcing and Social Mobility at Browne Jacobson, said “What makes this recognition so meaningful is that it is not built on one initiative or one moment in time, but the result of years of listening, learning and committing to taking action and doing things differently.” He further explained, “The aspiring professionals we work with deserve our very best efforts; and that’s what continues to motivate our team and our colleagues every single day.”

One of Browne Jacobson's pivotal initiatives is FAIRE (Fairer Access into Real Experience), launched in 2019, aimed at breaking down barriers to entry within the legal profession. Since its inception, FAIRE has engaged over 88,000 young people through both virtual and in-person events, offering invaluable work experience opportunities. The initiative extends beyond legal teams to roles in technology, finance, and people services. Impressively, of the 90 placements offered last year, 85% were awarded to students from lower socioeconomic backgrounds. The firm’s virtual insight day also attracted more than 7,700 participants last year, with a considerable portion representing lower socioeconomic backgrounds.

The data gathered from Browne Jacobson’s future talent initiatives showcases a tangible example of equitable recruitment in practice. More than 40% of individuals joining through early careers routes are eligible for free school meals, and an impressive 71% attended universities outside the Russell Group. Furthermore, over two-fifths of all early careers roles have been designated as apprenticeships, illustrating a progressive approach to cultivating talent. Remarkably, around 65% of trainee solicitor offers and 80% of pupil barrister offers are now extended to candidates who previously faced obstacles based on academic grade criteria.

Browne Jacobson has also rolled out Next Chapter, a landmark programme aimed at supporting care experienced young people who typically face greater challenges in pursuing higher education. In partnership with Nottingham City Council, the pilot scheme combines six months of mentoring with paid work experience, skills development, and financial assistance for participants, reflecting the firm’s commitment to inclusivity and empowerment.

Beyond its own workforce, Browne Jacobson is dedicated to enhancing social mobility across the sector. The firm has fostered collaboration through its Social Mobility Incubator series, uniting over 270 professionals from more than 100 organisations. This initiative has prompted many organisations to revise their recruitment practices significantly. Additionally, Browne Jacobson has shared its expertise on combating accent bias through a training programme developed in collaboration with the University of Nottingham, which has been noted as exemplary in a United Nations report on workplace social mobility.

Victoria Howard, Senior Social Mobility Inclusion Manager, reflects on the significance of the award, stating, “Winning this award for the second consecutive year is a reminder of how far we have come, but more importantly, it reminds us how much further we want to go.” She emphasised, “Programmes like Next Chapter show what becomes possible when businesses, local authorities and young people work together to break down the barriers that hold back talented people.”

Overall, Browne Jacobson's commitment to social mobility exemplifies the firm’s aim to create lasting change within the legal profession and beyond, reinforcing the belief that talent is prevalent, but opportunity is not