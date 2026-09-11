Browne Jacobson moves to new Nottingham office

Browne Jacobson has today announced its decision to relocate its Nottingham office to Archers Wharf, located at 4 Canal Street, signifying a substantial investment in the city and a commitment to providing an exceptional workspace for its employees. The firm has secured a flagship Grade A city centre property, consisting of three floors and offering 46,352 sq ft of contemporary workspace with 350 desks. This move, expected in early 2028, reflects Browne Jacobson’s long heritage in the East Midlands and its continued growth across the UK and Ireland.

Archers Wharf, formerly Parexel House, fronts Canal Street in Nottingham's city centre. Following the signing of a lease agreement with Castle Wharf Ltd, part of the SNGgroup, the law firm will begin a bespoke fit-out process. Richard Medd, Browne Jacobson’s Managing Partner, stated that “securing Archers Wharf is a clear statement that our commitment to Nottingham has never been stronger.” This new workspace has been designed with input from the firm's employees, ensuring that it accommodates their working habits and enhances their everyday experience.

In addition to offering modern and collaborative spaces, the office will incorporate sustainability principles aligned with Browne Jacobson’s existing carbon reduction strategy. Its strategic location close to Nottingham railway station and various public transport options makes it easily accessible for commuters. Ian Long, Nottingham Office Co-Head, expressed enthusiasm for the move, commenting that “Archers Wharf gives us the opportunity to create a space that is truly built around our people."

The firm has reported a record revenue of £148.8 million for the 2025/26 financial year, up 9% from the previous year, which is part of its broader investment strategy that also includes recent expansions in Cardiff and Manchester, as well as its strategic acquisition in Northern Ireland. This relocation demonstrates Browne Jacobson's commitment to fostering a collaborative culture and supporting its workforce while enhancing its physical presence in the essential regions where it operates.