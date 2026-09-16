Browne Jacobson appoints Vicky Tomlinson as head

Browne Jacobson has recently made a significant addition to its team by appointing Vicky Tomlinson, a Corporate Partner, as Head of Independent Health and Care. This strategic move aims to bolster the firm’s market-leading services for organisations operating within the independent health and care sector. The firm’s specialised independent health and care team consists of over 200 lawyers and collaborates closely with a diverse range of clients, including private hospitals and clinics, specialist care operators, and children’s service organisations. By offering comprehensive legal support covering matters such as M&A, finance, regulation, employment, immigration, real estate, commercial contracts, disputes, claims and inquests, the team addresses the diverse needs of its clients throughout all stages of the health and care lifecycle.

With almost two decades of legal expertise, Vicky Tomlinson stands out as one of the few corporate lawyers in the UK and Ireland focusing exclusively on health and care transactions. She advises providers, shareholders, investors and funders on M&A and other strategic dealings. Her recent achievements highlight her capability; she was awarded One to Watch – Investment & Advisory at the HealthInvestor Power List after having completed several noteworthy transactions. Notable transactions include advising the shareholders of CF Group on its disposal to Keys Group, a significant deal for the children's services sector, and assisting Medina Group with the sale of part of its group to Fortava Healthcare, a provider specialising in dementia and complex care.

In addition to Vicky's appointment, the wider independent health and care team at Browne Jacobson continues to engage in high-profile mandates across the sector. Recent work has included advising Endurance Capital on its investment into Forge Care within the children's care market, supporting MACC Care Group on various care home properties, and even advising the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology on the £85m Obesity Pathways Innovation Programme.

Vicky's role will be supported by accomplished senior members of the practice, such as Emma Hinton, a specialist in health and social care funding transactions, and Victoria Thourgood, who leads the firm’s health, social care, and life sciences real estate practice. Additionally, Carly Caton, who heads the firm's international health and life sciences strategy, will lend her expertise to the team.

In 2023, Vicky founded Health and Care Connect, a networking and thought leadership community for independent health and care, which has since gathered over 1,000 members. This initiative serves as a platform for providers, operators, investors, and advisers to share insights and engage in discussions pertinent to the evolving landscape of health and care.

Vicky Tomlinson stated, “This is a proud moment for me personally, but more importantly it’s an opportunity to recognise the strength and depth of the independent health and care team we have built at the firm. What really differentiates us is the combination of genuine sector expertise, collaboration across practice areas and a commitment to delivery.” She emphasized the importance of understanding the unique challenges of the sector and the need for practical, cohesive advice tailored to clients’ operational needs.

Gerard Hanratty, Partner and Head of Health and Life Sciences, expressed his confidence in the firm’s future, noting, “The future of health and care in this country will depend on ever-closer partnerships between public and private sector organisations, and unlocking the inward investment needed to drive innovation.” He believes that Vicky's appointment will strengthen their position in supporting independent health and care clients through an increasingly complex landscape.