Bromleys supports cancer charity through fundraising

Bromleys Solicitors recently presented a cheque of £4,370 to The Christie Charity, a moment of great importance for the firm’s practice manager, Louise Nolan, who is currently navigating her own cancer journey. Just three months after Bromleys selected The Christie Charity as its charity of the year, Louise received a breast cancer diagnosis. Following a double mastectomy and enduring 12 rounds of chemotherapy, she is now on a year-long course of immunotherapy, highlighting the crucial support provided by The Christie in her treatment journey.

Louise shared her story with the hope of motivating more women to attend breast screening. “The firm really got behind The Christie Charity and has been hugely supportive of me,” she expressed, emphasising the importance of early detection. Her cancer was discovered during her first routine mammogram after turning 50, sparking a sense of relief that encouraged her to advocate for breast screenings. “A mammogram is offered to every woman aged over 50 and under 70 every three years, and I would urge everyone eligible to be screened. The service is ultimately there to save your life,” she said.

The funds raised by Bromleys over the last year came from a variety of events, including themed lunches and participation in the AJ Bell Great Manchester 10k Run. John Ashley, The Christie Charity’s senior corporate development manager, remarked, “The enthusiasm and creativity Bromleys showed with fundraising was very impressive. Every event and activity, however small or large, contributes to the life-saving and life-changing work of the hospital.” He expressed gratitude for Bromleys’ support, which benefits patients and their families significantly.

Chris Eaton, a solicitor in Bromleys’ wills and probate team, reflected on the profound impact of Louise’s situation. He noted, “When we chose The Christie Charity as our charity of the year, we had no idea how close to home it would become. Seeing the support Louise received made our fundraising efforts feel even more worthwhile, and we’re proud to have supported such an important cause.”

Looking ahead, Bromleys has selected Willow Wood Hospice in Ashton-under-Lyne as its new charity of the year. Joanne Lees, the hospice’s partnership development lead, expressed her excitement, stating, “We’re looking forward to working together over the coming year. The support from everyone at Bromleys will help raise vital funds and increase awareness of the specialist care and support we provide to patients and families across Tameside and Glossop.” With renewed commitment, Bromleys continues to bridge community needs and support vital health initiatives.