Brodies forms partnership with Legora platform

In a groundbreaking move, Brodies LLP, a prominent UK law firm headquartered in Scotland, has entered into a strategic partnership with Legora, an innovative platform designed to enhance the functioning of legal professionals. This collaboration follows a successful three-month pilot programme that engaged 180 colleagues from various legal and business support roles within Brodies, marking a significant step in the firm’s journey towards integrating advanced technology into their operations.

The partnership with Legora is part of Brodies' commitment to investing in technologies that both enhance the quality of legal services offered and improve the experience for both clients and staff. Stephen Goldie, managing partner at Brodies LLP, emphasised the importance of thoughtful adoption of new technology, stating, "Artificial intelligence presents significant opportunities to enhance how legal services are delivered, but its adoption must be thoughtful, responsible and aligned with the needs of clients." He further noted that the rigorous evaluation process undertaken during the pilot helped the team to ensure that the integration of Legora would support the firm's work while maintaining the core values of professional judgement and client service.

The evaluation considered various factors, including performance, security, governance, and how well the platform could be integrated within Brodies' existing regulatory and ethical frameworks. Goldie expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the pilot, highlighting positive feedback from colleagues on the ease of use and intuitive interface offered by Legora. "Feedback from our pilot group was positive across the board, with colleagues valuing the ease of use and intuitive interface. Legora helps them analyse information more effectively, supports them in routine and time-intensive tasks, and allows even greater focus on the complex, strategic issues that matter most to clients," he added.

Alex Fortescue-Webb, Head of UK and Ireland at Legora, praised Brodies for their exacting standards during the evaluation process. “Brodies set a high bar for this evaluation, and rightly so. The Brodies team was clear from the start about what it wanted: AI that improves the service its lawyers give clients, deployed with the right controls in place," he said. He also expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating that Legora looks forward to continuing its collaboration with Brodies as it expands its presence in the Scottish legal market.

As a part of its ongoing commitment to responsible innovation, Brodies now joins the ranks of over 1,800 law firms and legal teams using Legora, which serves more than 100,000 legal professionals in over 50 markets. This partnership not only underscores Brodies' dedication to enhancing its legal services through technology but also positions the firm at the forefront of legal innovation in Scotland.