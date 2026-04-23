As the Intellectual Property Office (IPO) marks the 150th anniversary of trade mark registration in the UK, a public poll has revealed the quintessential brands that have shaped British life. Among the standout names, Rolls-Royce, Cadbury, and Radio Caroline have emerged as the most cherished trade marks that resonate deeply with generations of consumers. The poll captures 150 years of innovation and tradition, reflecting the significant role these brands play in the national identity.

The process of trade mark registration in Britain began on 1 January 1876 with Bass & Co’s red triangle label, the first official trade mark. Since then, the IPO has safeguarded more than 2.5 million marks, showcasing brands that span diverse industries and interests. IPO Chief Executive Adam Williams remarked that “trade marks are the foundation of brand trust,” underscoring their vital role in nurturing relationships between businesses and consumers.

The public's top 10 trade marks highlight a blend of comfort and nostalgia as well as innovation. Rolls-Royce retains its reputation as synonymous with excellence and quality, with one respondent stating it is “the mark of quality.” Meanwhile, Radio Caroline—a pioneer that reshaped British youth culture—remains a beloved symbol, with listeners reminiscing about the station's influence. “It helped shape the radio we have today,” noted one long-time listener.

Cadbury has been a staple of British life for over 150 years, evoking memories of childhood treats. One respondent described Cadbury as “universally recognised by all types of audiences,” highlighting its presence at life's significant moments. Additionally, Twinings tea, established in 1706 and dating before the register's inception, signals a legacy of quality and trust: “whenever I see it, I know I’m choosing a product that has been refined and perfected over centuries,” shared one admirer.

Other notable mentions include the dependable Calpol, the iconic TfL roundel, and the stylish Burberry check, symbolising British luxury throughout recognizable narratives. Even the Mini car has successfully cemented itself as a cultural icon since its debut in 1959, reflecting an upbeat British spirit.

As the trade mark register moves into its next chapter, Kelly Saliger, President of the Chartered Institute of Trade Mark Attorneys, pointed out that “iconic brands and registered trade marks undoubtedly go hand in hand.” Such statements resonate especially now as the number of applications for new trade marks continues to break records.

Trade mark laws have also evolved, expanding to include digital services and even innovative products like AI-assisted designs. Dr Hayleigh Bosher, an Associate Professor of Intellectual Property Law, noted a significant shift in the public's interest, indicating how integral trade marks are to contemporary consumption patterns.

With well over 400 trade marks from the Victorian era still active, the endurance of these brands attests to their longstanding relationship with the British populace. As the IPO celebrates this milestone, the journey of trade marks promises to continue shaping both businesses and consumer experiences for generations to come.

The public’s top 10 iconic British trade marks: