Bridget Tatham, a Partner at Browne Jacobson, has been elected as the President of the Forum of Insurance Lawyers (FOIL) for 2026. This marks a significant transition as she takes over from Howard Dean, a Partner at Keoghs. With over 30 years of experience as an Employer’s Liability and Public Liability specialist, Bridget has supported clients on complex issues ranging from occupational diseases to catastrophic brain and spinal injuries. Notably, she is the current chair of FOIL’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Committee, highlighting her commitment to these critical areas during her term.

Bridget's presidency arrives at a crucial juncture for the insurance industry, which is currently grappling with geopolitical, financial, and environmental challenges that significantly affect its operational framework. Ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, along with enduring inflationary pressures, shape the claims landscape as insurers face an increasing frequency of claims. Moreover, the rapid advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the evolving landscape of technology regulation are rapidly transforming the sector, putting issues like data security, cyber risk, and AI governance at the forefront of insurers’ concerns. Additionally, the insurance industry's responsibility towards sustainability and the growing influence of climate-related litigation are reshaping underwriting and claims decisions. In response to these challenges, FOIL positions itself as a crucial support system for its members, facilitating dialogue and acting as a voice of reason.

As FOIL's new President, Bridget is determined to continue the organisation's efforts focused on DEI, which she believes are pivotal to realising the practical business benefits of fostering diverse and inclusive workplaces. FOIL will actively promote progress in this domain through dedicated events, practical resources like its DEI Toolkit, and advocacy for the clear advantages associated with a diverse workforce. The success of these initiatives, powered by FOIL’s DEI Committee, embodies the organisation’s mission of uniting competitive firms to collaboratively tackle common challenges and further the interests of insurance lawyers.

Bridget’s presidency will also prioritise nurturing the next generation of insurance lawyers. She aims to underscore the exciting prospects that a career in insurance law offers. To enhance this initiative, all of FOIL's Sector Focus Teams will include a dedicated seat for a Tomorrow’s FOIL member, ensuring that junior lawyers are actively involved in shaping the profession.

A critical area of focus for FOIL will be the implications of the Mazur judgment, particularly in regard to access to justice and the future of legal careers. This issue is ever-evolving, especially with the recent development of CILEX being granted leave to appeal the decision. By harnessing the collective knowledge of its 8,000 lawyers and paralegals across its 61 corporate members, FOIL strives to inform its positions and create impactful legal proposals aimed at supporting the insurance industry.

Furthermore, FOIL is committed to advancing dialogue and best practices through collaboration with leading trade and industry partners. The organisation participates in government consultations and actively lobbies for reforms, with recent efforts spotlighting areas such as Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and the Privatisation of Justice. The collaborative environment across seven jurisdictions — including England and Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Ireland, the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, and Gibraltar — enhances FOIL's capacity to enact meaningful change.

In her role, Bridget has identified The Solicitor’s Charity and The African Caribbean Community Initiative as her chosen charities for the year. David Mayor, a Partner at Forbes, will serve as Vice-President of FOIL, assisting Bridget in all organisation activities.

Commenting on her new role, Bridget expressed: “I am honoured to take on the role of President of FOIL, where I will lead the organisation as it tackles the evolving challenges in the insurance sector. Today’s insurers and their legal teams face significant pressures: from claims inflation and emerging markets to ongoing regulatory developments. Building an inclusive and equitable environment remains central to our work. Inclusive collaboration strengthens innovation, improves outcomes, and ensures fair access, broader representation, and leadership opportunities - principles that are as much a business imperative as they are a moral one. FOIL will continue to provide insight, support, and a strong voice on the issues affecting our members, while also fostering a safe space for members to discuss openly the matters that are important to them as businesses, as well as their clients.”

Echoing her sentiments, FOIL CEO Laurence Besemer remarked: “Bridget is an excellent choice to lead FOIL into 2026. She is an accomplished insurance lawyer and her work as Chair of our DEI subcommittee has been instrumental. FOIL continues to be a leading voice for insurers and their lawyers as they navigate both challenges and opportunities. With significant change on the horizon for the defendant insurance legal community, Bridget, myself, and the rest of the Executive Committee, remain committed to driving this important work forward into the next year and beyond.”