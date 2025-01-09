Breaking down walls: the office fit-outs driving collaboration at Lester Aldridge

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on working practices in law has been endlessly discussed, with everyone now accustomed to the new normal of hybrid and remote working. However, for law firm managers responsible for rethinking office space and facilities, the challenge is far from routine. Lester Aldridge recently faced this head-on, undertaking not one but two office fit-outs in this new era. Their thought processes and approach to decision-making, outlined below, provide valuable lessons for any law firm embarking on a similar journey.

Rethinking Office Space in a Hybrid Working World

For anyone tasked with reconfiguring office space for a legal business in today’s hybrid working environment, the questions to consider are numerous - and the answers will be different for every firm. One size most definitely does not fit all. Striking the right balance between maximising efficiency through technology-enabled remote working and preserving the quality of work that thrives on in-person interaction requires careful thought.

Key factors include the specific dynamics of the legal areas a firm specialises in - such as the level of in-person attention clients expect and also how younger professionals learn and develop, particularly the importance of face-to-face mentorship. Additionally, a firm’s culture plays a crucial role: is it one where decisions are top-down and universally followed, or one where employees are encouraged to align with management’s vision through collaboration?

At Lester Aldridge, the culture prioritises flexibility and autonomy. The firm has an overarching policy as to hybrid working, with minimum expectations as to days per week in the office. However, teams are entrusted to decide for themselves, and by liaising with other teams, on which days they will attend, reflecting each team’s different needs. The firm embraces an “adult-to-adult” dynamic (rather than parent-child), focusing on encouraging people to spend time in the office by highlighting the benefits of collaboration, teamwork, and personal connections. This flexible approach allows individual teams to decide how best to work together, while also providing the business with the freedom to recruit top talent regardless of location.

Southampton: A Fresh Start

These principles shaped the fit-out of Lester Aldridge’s new Southampton office in the heart of the city’s business district, which the firm moved into in July 2024. This was the first office move in 20 years, and the team approached it as an opportunity for transformative change. The goal was to create a workspace that employees would want to spend time in– a philosophy rooted in positive reinforcement, or “carrots rather than sticks”, so very much aligned with the firm’s culture.

The first step was a consultation exercise, involving representatives from all levels of the firm, including support staff and junior fee-earners. This input was vital in understanding how people work and use their environment, which informed the design of a workspace that benefits everyone. Just as importantly, the consultation fostered buy-in from the entire team, making them feel part of the process from the outset.

After the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, we found ourselves in a transitional phase, with working patterns shifting dramatically. Virtual meetings on Teams had quickly become a staple of everyday office life, but our office setup wasn't yet equipped to support this new norm.

At the time, we had just one meeting room with a video screen, which did not come close to meeting the growing demand for virtual collaboration. But with the acoustics so poor when employees had to resort to Teams calls from their desks, they often chose to work from home for important calls, as it provided better privacy and sound quality.

Clearly, this was not conducive to encouraging more in-office work, and it became a priority to invest in a more flexible, well-equipped environment that would support both in-person and virtual interactions seamlessly. We have also now moved away from traditional desk phones, with communication now primarily happening via Teams or mobile phones, reflecting the shift to a more flexible, tech-enabled way of working.

The previous office setup in Southampton was defined by physical boundaries: teams operated within enclosed spaces that, while fostering a strong sense of team identity, sometimes hindered cross-team collaboration. We wanted the best of both worlds: for people to enjoy working in their teams, but have a stronger feeling of belonging to the wider firm.

By breaking down these walls and creating a more open-plan environment, the firm saw immediate benefits: increased communication, better sharing of ideas, and a significant rise in cross-referrals - a longstanding goal for management that had traditionally been difficult to achieve through structured initiatives alone: cross-selling between teams has improved significantly, driven by genuine engagement rather than the artificial setting of structured meetings or directives and constant reminders to think about referrals.

The redesign features glass-walled meeting rooms that maintain a sense of privacy while promoting transparency and openness, as well as inviting collaboration corners with high tables, seating, and small library areas to encourage informal discussions. Feedback from the consultation highlighted that while employees were enthusiastic about a more open-plan environment to boost collaboration and teamwork, there were initial concerns that it might feel too sterile or reminiscent of a factory or call centre. To address this, the team put significant thought into desk layouts, seating arrangements, and the use of natural elements such as plants to break up the space and create a warm, welcoming atmosphere that feels anything but institutional.

Another key insight from the consultation was the importance of enabling employees to have impromptu, casual discussions. Many people mentioned the habit of “pulling up a chair” next to a colleague to address quick, informal points, often on client matters, emphasising that the new workspace needed to make this easy.

Initially, this idea was not fully understood, and the design team asked why employees could not use breakout areas or collaboration corners for such exchanges. However, staff explained that these informal, spontaneous moments were crucial for fostering connection and sharing knowledge on the spot. As a result, the firm incorporated “pouffes on wheels” which are now in constant use, facilitating the unstructured yet vital interactions that keep teams connected and productive.

A key component of the redesign was the kitchen area, which was deliberately designed to be large, inviting and homely. By encouraging employees to take breaks and have lunch away from their desks, the firm created a relaxed, social hub that further supports collaboration and connection.

Measurable Success

The results of the redesign have been overwhelmingly positive. Initially, employees needed time to adjust to the new environment, but once they settled in and figured out how to make it their own, the benefits became clear. Office attendance increased, as did collaboration within and between teams. Employees who had previously been less engaged with the firm found themselves connecting more with their colleagues and the wider business.

Crucially, the improved office environment has enhanced employee well-being. Being in the office regularly allows colleagues to notice when someone might be struggling and need support, fostering a stronger sense of community. Casual, in-person conversations—over coffee or in one of the inviting new spaces—are far more effective for checking in on a colleague’s mental health than a formal video call over Teams.

Lessons Applied in London

In September 2024, Lester Aldridge applied the lessons learned in Southampton to its London office fit-out. Here, the challenge was different: the team was transitioning from a serviced office space to a permanent home. The principles of encouragement rather than enforcement, coupled with extensive consultation, again proved effective. Having a successful blueprint from Southampton reduced uncertainty and provided a clear vision for the London redesign.

A Future-Focused Approach to Working

Lester Aldridge’s experience demonstrates that the success of hybrid working is not just about policies or technology - it is about creating environments that align with a firm’s culture and values while enabling employees to thrive. By fostering collaboration, enhancing flexibility, and designing spaces that people genuinely want to use, the firm has achieved a workplace model that supports both individual and organizational success.

In today’s rapidly evolving world of work, law firms must embrace creativity, consultation, and adaptability. Lester Aldridge’s office transformations show that with the right approach, hybrid working can deliver far more than efficiency - it can build stronger teams, healthier workplaces, and a more connected culture.