Brabners, the leading independent law firm, has achieved a remarkable 16% jump in dealmaking activity over the past year, reflecting its resilience amidst ongoing economic challenges. The corporate team, recognised as one of the UK’s most active, noted that the gross total value of deals they advised on surpassed £900 million, marking a substantial increase of over £130 million compared to the previous year. This upward trend is a testament to the firm’s dedication to supporting clients at all stages of their business journey.

Operating from offices in Manchester, Liverpool, Lancashire, and Leeds, the firm has successfully facilitated more than 168 deals, compared to 188 in 2024, despite a challenging UK M&A market. Key client relationships, including significant transactions with William Hare Group and Matcher Technologies Limited, have undoubtedly contributed to this growth. The team, which comprises over 60 professionals, not only focuses on corporate law but also provides supplementary advisory services through its specialist corporate finance accountants.

The firm has been particularly proactive in high-growth sectors, such as healthcare and engineering, emphasising a notable increase in transactions related to employee ownership. More than a quarter of the deal values, specifically 27%, were attributed to transitions to Employee Ownership Trusts. This trend showcases Brabners’ innovative approach to facilitating client growth and securing local, regional, and international opportunities. In addition to advising clients like The SEO Works and Partnership Training Limited on their transitions to employee ownership, the firm has been involved in complex infrastructure joint ventures across Africa and Asia.

Looking ahead, Brabners’ commitment to investing in talent has positioned the firm favourably for future opportunities. The addition of partners like Dan McCormack and automotive specialist Brett Cooper is a strategic move to enhance existing capabilities, reflecting the firm’s ongoing ambition. Their efforts have been recognised, with Brabners achieving a top-tier ranking in The Legal 500 2025 for corporate and commercial matters and commendation in The Times Best Law Firms 2026.

Mark Rathbone, partner and head of corporate at Brabners, expressed positive sentiments regarding the recent successes and future outlook. "It’s been yet another strong year for our team, exceeding £900m in deal value, driven by an increasing number of high-value, complex mandates and a continued focus on supporting clients through the full lifecycle of their business. Despite continued market headwinds, the appetite to transact remained relatively resilient," he stated. Rathbone's perspective unveils a cautious optimism as interest rates ease and buyer confidence improves, reflecting the firm’s readiness to tackle a selective market landscape.

As Brabners surpasses £60 million in revenue and marks its eighth consecutive year of profitable growth, it is poised to build on its current success and continue delivering exceptional results for clients. The firm is well-positioned to navigate the next phase of the market as it embraces the ongoing momentum into 2026, reinforcing its status as a leader in UK commercial law.