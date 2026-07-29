Brabners expands Leeds office with new partners

Leading independent law firm Brabners has announced the appointments of new partners Jennifer Leah and Helen Bates in its Leeds office. This strategic move aims to enhance the firm’s capabilities in property disputes and insolvency, providing robust support for various stakeholders involved in complex legal and commercial matters. Jennifer Leah joins from Eversheds Sutherland, having dedicated over ten years to advising landlords and tenants on contentious real estate issues. Her insights into landlord and tenant disputes, lease renewals, and strategic asset management will enrich Brabners’ Property Disputes & Litigation team. She remarked, “I am delighted to have joined Brabners. The firm has an outstanding reputation, and I have been impressed by the strength of its Real Estate Group, its people and its commitment to client service.”

Meanwhile, Helen Bates brings more than 24 years of experience in corporate and personal insolvency from her previous roles leading teams at Freeths and Clarion. Her expertise will help establish a dedicated Insolvency & Restructuring practice within Brabners’ Leeds office. She stated, “Brabners is a successful firm with a clear purpose and ambitious strategy. Its growing presence in Leeds, combined with the strength of its national platform, made this an exciting opportunity for me.”

Nik White, Managing Partner at Brabners, voiced confidence in the new hires, saying, “Jennifer and Helen are excellent additions to our partnership and bring experience that will enhance two important areas of our business.” The strategic move comes as Brabners continues to bolster its national platform and further develop its client offerings, especially following the opening of a London office in May this year. Jennifer and Helen's appointments are expected to drive continued growth in Yorkshire while enhancing the firm’s broader national practices. Their arrival coincides with a period of significant momentum for Brabners, reflecting its commitment to attracting top legal talent in the UK market.