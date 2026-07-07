Blandy & Blandy marks ten years

Leading Thames Valley law firm Blandy & Blandy is celebrating its tenth anniversary in Henley-on-Thames. June marks a decade since the firm’s acquisition of Collins Dryland & Thorowgood LLP and the opening of its first office in Henley-on-Thames. The firm has consistently demonstrated its commitment to the local community, and this milestone is a testament to its successful integration within the town.

In 2018, Blandy & Blandy relocated to its current home at 24 Thameside, where the new office was inaugurated by the then Mayor, Councillor Ken Arlett. Last year, the firm acquired the business of McQueen Turner Solicitors, which was previously based on Station Road, further strengthening its presence in the area. As part of its ongoing growth, Blandy & Blandy has welcomed new colleagues, continuing its trajectory towards a promising future in Henley.

The ties between Blandy & Blandy and Henley-on-Thames run deep, with the Blandy family’s connections to the town dating back to the 17th Century. Francis Blandy, born in 1690, was a respected lawyer and town clerk who resided at 29 Hart Street, now known as Blandy House. His daughter gained infamy in history as Mary Blandy, contributing to the family's storied past.

Chair and partner Claire Dyer expressed her pride in the firm’s journey, saying “Opening an office in the town ten years ago was a little like coming home for our firm. We have felt very welcomed by clients and the professional community, and it has become exactly that over time.” The firm has actively participated in local events, supporting organisations like The Kenton and Henley in Bloom, and has hosted gatherings at iconic venues, including the Henley Royal Regatta and Hotel du Vin.

As Blandy & Blandy celebrates this significant anniversary, the firm looks forward to continuing its contributions to the Henley community and strengthening its operations in the area. Dyer concluded with an invitation for potential new team members, stating, “We look forward to continuing to strengthen our team in Henley-on-Thames. If you are interested in joining us, please visit our website for more information or get in touch!”