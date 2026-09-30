Blandy & Blandy advises on acquisition

Leading law firm Blandy & Blandy has played a vital role in the acquisition of Raymond Brown Rookery Holdco Limited by Collard Group Limited. This transaction, which involved the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of the company and its subsidiary, Raymond Brown Rookery Properties Limited, is significant for Collard Group as it solidifies their operations within the recycling industry. Although the financial details of the deal remain undisclosed, its impact is already being felt.

Collard Group, headquartered in Eversley, Hampshire, is recognised as a front-runner in recycling and waste management solutions. The firm has earned a reputation for providing demolition and earthworks services across the UK, producing premium recycled aggregates and award-winning ready mix concrete products sourced from demolition waste. The purchase of the expansive 40-acre Rookery recycling facility near Fareham will substantially enhance Collard Group’s operational capabilities and market reach.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new acquisition, Robert Collard of Collard Group stated “I’m very pleased to confirm that we have completed another major acquisition, marking an important step in the continued growth and geographic expansion of the business. The Rookery facility will significantly extend the reach of our recycling and aggregates operations across the South Coast, complementing our existing facility at Nursling, Hampshire. This is another significant investment for the group and one that strengthens our operational network and our ability to deliver an increasingly comprehensive service to customers across the region. Many thanks to Blandy & Blandy for all their expert guidance and support, which played a key role in helping us to get the deal over the finishing line”.

The team at Blandy & Blandy was led by partners Peter Woolley from the Corporate & Commercial team and Katja Wigham from the Commercial Property team, who received invaluable support from associates Emma Ford and Paul Wilkinson. The firm’s comprehensive legal expertise was crucial in navigating the complexities of this strategic acquisition, ensuring a smooth transaction.

Peter Woolley shared his thoughts on the successful deal, saying “We are delighted to have advised Collard Group Limited, a longstanding client of our firm, on this latest acquisition. The deal further strengthens the company’s market position and builds on its impressive record of growth and continued success over the past 30 years. We wish Collard Group every success on this exciting new venture”. The acquisition represents a significant step forward for Collard Group as they continue to broaden their presence and capabilities within the recycling sector.