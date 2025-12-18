Blake Morgan has announced the successful representation of Darius Knight, a former England international table tennis player, in overturning a match fixing charge that resulted in a five-year sanction from Table Tennis England (TTE) in March 2025. After appearing unrepresented before TTE’s Disciplinary Committee, Mr Knight sought legal assistance from Blake Morgan to appeal the findings against him.

Following an extensive review of the Committee's findings over eight months, the independent Appeals Panel ultimately cleared Mr Knight of the match fixing charge. The Panel noted that the Committee's findings were “sparse” and insufficient to substantiate any claim of his involvement in match fixing. Consequently, the Panel decisively overturned the charge against Mr Knight.

Additionally, while the Appeals Panel reduced the sanction for a related charge of sharing inside information for betting purposes from five years to three years, Mr Knight chose not to contest other charges related to betting on table tennis or failing to assist TTE's investigation. As a result of the favorable appeals, the portion of investigation costs Mr Knight was required to pay was also reduced by 25 per cent.

Blake Morgan's Sports Law team worked diligently alongside Mr Knight and Mr Max Baines of Red Lion Chambers to ensure his representation during the appeals process was comprehensive and fair. This successful outcome showcases Blake Morgan’s commitment and expertise in handling complex regulatory and integrity issues in sport.

Hannah Clipston, Litigation & Dispute Resolution Partner at Blake Morgan, remarked, “We are delighted that the Appeals Panel overturned the finding of TTE’s Disciplinary Committee that Mr Knight was a party to match fixing and also reduced both the sanctions and the Costs Order imposed by the Committee accordingly.” She added that the decision clarifies what can constitute match fixing under TTE’s regulations, emphasising the necessity of due process in sports governance.

Dov Katz, Head of Sport and Partner at Blake Morgan, shared, “I have known Darius for almost two decades including as a table tennis player myself and I am really pleased that we achieved a fairer outcome for him.” He expressed his best wishes for Mr Knight's future, highlighting the upcoming excitement in the sport with next year’s ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals set to take place in London.

Darius Knight expressed gratitude for the outcome, stating, "I am pleased that the Appeals Panel has cleared me of match fixing, a charge that I have always denied." He thanked the Blake Morgan team and Mr Baines for their invaluable support throughout this difficult process, expressing anticipation for positive contributions to table tennis moving forward.

Blake Morgan’s dedicated sports law team represents a diverse range of sports personalities, including international football players, providing comprehensive legal support across various aspects of their lives and careers