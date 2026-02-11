Leeds-based legal practice Blacks Solicitors is bolstering its senior team with the return of two experienced professionals, part of a notable trend in return hires that has seen the firm welcome back seven former employees over the last two years. Merissa Galley has rejoined as a Partner in the Real Estate team, following her initial journey that began over a decade ago as a Paralegal at the firm. Currently, she is bringing more than 10 years of invaluable experience in Real Estate law, having worked at Square One, Shulmans, and Knights PLC.

Since Merissa's appointment in January, the Real Estate team has grown to 34 members, an increase that reflects the team’s impressive 42% financial growth over the past three years. Alongside her, Phil Parkinson returns as Head of Commercial Law, equipped with over 20 years’ experience in the field. His expertise lies in advising owner-managed organisations and SMEs throughout Yorkshire and beyond, showcasing a diverse client base across multiple sectors.

Merissa expressed her enthusiasm saying “Blacks played a pivotal role in shaping my legal career and I am delighted to be rejoining the firm as a Partner in the Real Estate team. I look forward to my future with the firm and further developing its offering and expertise in both commercial and residential development.” Her words echo a sentiment that aligns with the firm’s growth trajectory.

This growth is matched by the firm’s forthcoming office expansion, which will increase its workspace by over 6,000 square feet to accommodate a rising team of 240 employees. This expansion is part of Blacks Solicitors' ongoing commitment to not only enhance its work environment but also to inspire future legal talent.

Managing Partner Chris Allen commented on the latest appointments, stating “The return of Merissa and Phil reflects the journey Blacks has been on over recent years. We’ve built a firm that combines high-quality legal work with a genuinely supportive culture, and it’s particularly meaningful when talented lawyers choose to continue their careers with us.” He further noted that the firm’s investment in people and office environment is centred on creating an inspiring workplace that fosters success. “Merissa and Phil bring outstanding experience and leadership, and their appointments mark an exciting next chapter for our Real Estate and Commercial teams,” he added.

Blacks Solicitors, is a 32-partner firm that offers a comprehensive range of legal services to both commercial and private clients in Yorkshire and across the UK. With a robust team of over 240 employees, the firm is poised for continued success and growth in the legal sector.