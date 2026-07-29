Blacks Solicitors named top firm in Yorkshire

The achievement places Blacks ahead of established competitors such as Addleshaw Goddard, Irwin Mitchell, Pinsent Masons, Walker Morris and Freeths, highlighting its strong client advocacy in a highly competitive legal landscape. The rankings stem from a rigorous evaluation process in which clients are asked one simple question: "On a scale of 0-10, how likely are you to recommend this firm?" This feedback is instrumental in calculating a Net Promoter Score, a crucial measure of client satisfaction allowing firms to be compared effectively.

The commendation comes after an extraordinary year for Blacks, which recently reported record financial success with turnover exceeding £22.9 million. It also unveiled a refreshed brand identity encapsulated by the slogan "Legal expertise. Human inspiration." while expanding its Leeds headquarters at 29 King Street. With over a third of its clients returning for repeat business, Blacks has built up a diverse client base that includes prominent names such as Amnesty International, Morrisons and Harmony Energy.

Chris Allen, Managing Partner at Blacks, expressed the significance of this honour stating, "Over the past few years we've invested significantly in our people and our brand, but throughout that journey our priority has remained the same: delivering exceptional service and building long-term relationships based on genuine human connection and trust." He further added, "To be ranked first in Yorkshire, on the strength of independent client feedback alone is a tremendous achievement, and a testament to every member of the Blacks team. There is no greater endorsement than a client telling you they would recommend you to others."

Amy Ulliott, UK Editor at Legal 500, also commented on the significance of client feedback in their research, saying, "Client feedback sits at the heart of Legal 500's research, and this analysis provides a unique insight into the firms earning the highest levels of trust and advocacy from the people they serve."

This accolade is a notable milestone for Blacks as it continues to grow and solidify its reputation within the legal community. The ranking serves as an independent validation of the firm’s client-first philosophy, reflecting its commitment to excellence coupled with a nuanced understanding of client needs.