Blacks enhances Real Estate Litigation team

Chloe, who brings four years of experience in telecommunications law from Squire Patton Boggs, will serve as Associate Solicitor, enhancing the team's specialist capabilities.

Jess, a newly qualified solicitor from Eversheds, will support various client sectors, including asset management and landlord-tenant disputes.

Chloe expressed her excitement about joining the team, stating “Joining the Real Estate Litigation team at Blacks is a fantastic opportunity to contribute to a growing practice and work on high-value, complex telecommunications matters.”

Meanwhile, Luke Maidens, Head of the Real Estate Litigation team, noted the ongoing expansion of their service offering and the fresh perspective brought by the new solicitors. Over the past year, the team has achieved a remarkable 61% increase in turnover and has served over 80 new clients, underscoring its strong reputation and commitment to delivering tailored legal solutions across the UK