Birketts has announced the appointment of Alvaro Aznar as a Partner in its London office, further strengthening the firm’s international private client team. With dual qualifications in the UK and Spain, Alvaro is set to lead Birketts’ cross-border succession and estates practice, specifically targeting the needs of Spanish clients. His expertise lies in navigating complex situations that involve multiple jurisdictions, often collaborating with a trusted network of advisors to effectively support his clients.

Alvaro joins Birketts during a period of significant growth across the firm’s seven offices, with his role expected to enhance the firm’s European and international private client advisory capabilities. Deborah Carrivick, Partner and Head of International Private Client, expressed her enthusiasm for Alvaro’s arrival, stating “I am delighted to welcome Alvaro to Birketts. Alvaro’s unique skills and standing in our industry are well noted and his addition to the team cements our position as a leading firm for international private client work. He will be a joy to work with!”

In reflecting on his decision to join Birketts, Alvaro commented “I am thrilled to be joining Birketts’ growing international private client team led by Deborah Carrivick, as well as the wider Birketts partnership. Birketts is a firm with a great reputation that I have admired and respected for a long time; it is fantastic to be joining at this exciting time. Birketts’ wide offering will be a great home for my international clients with links to the UK.”

This new appointment signifies Birketts’ ongoing commitment to expanding its capabilities and services in the international private client sector, promising a brighter future for its clientele in navigating cross-border matters.