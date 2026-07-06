Birketts supports Ziegler UK management buyout

Birketts has advised the management team of Ziegler UK, a logistics firm based in Essex, on completing a significant management buyout (MBO) from its Swiss owners. This transaction marks a crucial milestone, enabling the management team to steer the business towards its next growth phase under local ownership.

Birketts provided comprehensive legal support for the transaction, coordinating with external advisors on legal matters in Switzerland and Belgium while ensuring that the legal process was effectively managed through to completion. The Birketts team was led by Corporate Partner Alex Forwood and comprised several key members including Mark Gipson, Devreaux Gravell, Andrew Priest, Melanie Harvey, Sally Beers, Caitlin Sparrow, and Robbie Watson.

Lee Marshall, Eaglets’ Group CEO, expressed appreciation for Birketts’ efforts, stating “Birketts delivered pragmatic, commercially focused support throughout the MBO process. The team’s ability to navigate the complexities of a cross-border transaction while keeping the deal on track was instrumental in achieving a successful outcome for the management team.”

Alex Forwood echoed this sentiment by saying “We are delighted to have supported the Ziegler UK management team on this important transaction. Management buyouts of this nature, particularly with an international element, require close coordination and a clear strategic approach, and it was a pleasure to help deliver a successful outcome for our client.”