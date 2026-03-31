Birketts LLP has played a pivotal role in advising B.P. Marsh & Company Limited on its recent investment in Nine Edge, a specialist wealth management provider. This strategic investment will enable Nine Edge to acquire R M S Financial Ltd, thereby bolstering its growth and development prospects within the industry.

The Birketts team that facilitated this transaction was led by Helen Garner, a Partner in the corporate team. She was supported by Harry Close from the Corporate department, Jessica Caws, Co-Head of Financial Services, as well as Harriet Hutchinson from Employment and Robbie Watson from the Tax team. Their combined expertise ensured that B.P. Marsh received comprehensive legal support throughout the process.

Oliver Bogue, Investment Director at B.P. Marsh, commented on the successful completion of the investment, stating “We are delighted to complete our investment in Nine Edge, a business that aligns closely with our strategy to supporting high quality, specialist wealth management firms. Birketts provided clear, commercial and responsive advice throughout the transaction, ensuring the process ran smoothly from start to finish. We appreciate the team’s support and look forward to working with Nine Edge’s management team as the company embarks on its growth strategy.”

Helen Garner added her thoughts, saying “It has been a pleasure working with the B.P. Marsh team and the other advisers involved, and we look forward to seeing Nine Edge grow and develop with B.P. Marsh’s support.” This collaboration underscores the importance of effective advisory services in facilitating key investments in the financial sector.