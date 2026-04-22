UK Top 50 law firm Birketts has welcomed four new Partners to its Partnership this month. These appointments are indicative of the firm’s continued commitment to growth and excellence in legal services. The new Partners joining Birketts are Sebastian Burrows and Mary Gaskins, both from the Family division, Paula Macnamara focusing on Banking and Finance, and David Richards specialising in Construction.

This latest announcement adds to the five internal promotions that were revealed earlier this month, increasing the total number of Partners at Birketts to 156. Sebastian Burrows will be based in Birketts’ Cambridge office and will play a key role in enhancing the firm’s renowned Family team. Meanwhile, Mary Gaskins will be a part of the rapidly expanding Bristol team, which is under the leadership of Will Macfarlane, who joined the firm late last year.

In London, Paula Macnamara joins the Banking and Finance team from Simmons & Simmons, bringing with her expertise in all aspects of real estate finance. David Richards, a specialist in construction litigation, will strengthen Birketts' Construction team in Norwich, adding significant value with his depth of knowledge.

On the appointments, Chris Schwer, Senior Partner, expressed his enthusiasm, stating “It's a pleasure to welcome our new Partners to Birketts this month. Collectively they bring a wide range of experience, and their arrival will enable us to continue to deliver top tier legal support to both new and existing clients. I’m looking forward to working with them as we look ahead to the next stages of the firm’s growth.” The addition of these experienced professionals signifies Birketts' ambition to further enhance its service offering and client satisfaction in the competitive legal landscape.