Birketts strengthens ecclesiastical team with new hires

UK Top 50 law firm Birketts has announced the appointments of Patti Russell and Ann Beswick to its specialist Ecclesiastical team, effective from 1 September. Russell joins the firm’s Partnership, while Beswick will serve as Registry Clerk, continuing her support to Russell. With her considerable experience in high-profile and complex external reviews, safeguarding, and clergy discipline cases, Patti Russell has established a reputation for handling sensitive and strategically significant matters within the Church of England.

Russell’s appointment also extends Birketts’ influence, as she will now serve as Registrar for the dioceses of Canterbury and Rochester, adding to the firm's existing registry responsibilities for Norwich, St. Edmundsbury and Ipswich, London, Guildford, and Exeter. On her decision to join Birketts, Patti Russell remarked, "I am excited to join Birketts, a firm that is both ambitious and visionary in its approach to growth and client service. The firm's collaborative culture and impressive depth of expertise across areas such as charity law, employment, real estate, and dispute resolution provide an outstanding platform from which to support church clients. I look forward to supporting the continued growth of the Birketts ecclesiastical practice, particularly its cathedral, safeguarding and clergy HR offering.”

Kevin Wilson, Partner and Head of Ecclesiastical at Birketts, expressed his enthusiasm about the new additions, saying, “I am delighted to welcome Patti and Ann to our growing Ecclesiastical team. Their arrival demonstrates the strength of Birketts’ expertise and reputation in this highly specialist and complex area of the law. With Patti and Ann on board we are significantly enhancing our ability to advise and support clergy and church officers, across parishes, dioceses, cathedrals and national church institutions, while further strengthening our position as a leading legal adviser to the Church of England.” This new development is expected to greatly enhance Birketts' ability to provide legal guidance tailored to the needs of the Church.