UK Top 50 law firm Birketts has announced the addition of five agriculture specialists to its Bristol office, aiming to strengthen its already prominent agricultural team. The new arrivals include Partner Edward Venmore, Legal Director Danielle Spalding, Senior Associate Kate Lucas, and Associates Arron Joliffe and Laura Prouse.

Edward Venmore brings extensive expertise in rural land and farming business matters, advising clients on various litigations such as rural land disputes and agricultural tenancies. "With talented lawyers like Danielle, Oliver, Kate, Arron and Laura, we are building a team capable of delivering exceptional support to the landowners, estates and rural businesses we serve," he said, reflecting on the firm's commitment.

Danielle Spalding represents a diverse client base, including farmers and developers, and her background equips her to manage complex disputes in the agricultural landscape. She expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “I’m thrilled to be joining Birketts at such an exciting time for the firm’s growing agricultural practice in the West."

This expansion reflects Birketts' strategic aim to enhance its agricultural presence in the West of England and Wales. Chris Coupland, Partner and Head of Agriculture, articulated his excitement about the team's integration, indicating that the firm is poised to provide "next level legal advice on all aspects of agricultural business – whether litigation or transactional."

The influx of talent aims to further support the unique challenges faced by landowning clients and rural businesses in the region, reinforcing the firm’s dedication to agricultural law excellence. With this move, Birketts is set to make a significant impact on the agricultural sector in the West.