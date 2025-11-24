Birketts, a UK Top 50 law firm, has played a vital role in the acquisition of West Horsley Dairy Limited by Granarolo UK Limited. This strategic acquisition allows Granarolo to further strengthen its distribution capabilities within the competitive UK dairy sector. Established in Surrey, West Horsley Dairy has built a reputation as a leading supplier of chilled dairy and food products. It services a diverse range of customers including restaurants, hotels, retailers, and foodservice providers across the South East. Known for its reliable distribution network and strong customer relationships, West Horsley Dairy is viewed as a beneficial addition to Granarolo’s UK operations.

The Birketts team, spearheaded by Partner Alex Forwood, advised on all legal aspects of the transaction and ensured that the process was managed smoothly to reach successful completion. Alex Forwood commented "We are delighted to have supported Granarolo UK Limited on this important transaction. The deal reflects Granarolo’s continued commitment to expanding its footprint in the UK market, and it was a pleasure to work closely with their team to ensure a smooth and efficient completion. The transaction demonstrates Birketts’ in-depth knowledge and breadth of experience in advising businesses in the Food & Beverages Sector."

With this acquisition, Granarolo UK is taking another significant step in its strategy to enhance its presence in the UK market. CEO Anthony Bosco expressed his satisfaction, stating "This acquisition marks another step in our strategy to strengthen our presence in the UK and enhances our ability to serve customers across the country. Birketts’ expertise and proactive approach were invaluable in guiding us through the process. We are grateful to the whole Birketts team for the dedication and professionalism they showed in ensuring a smooth completion."

The acquisition signals an exciting future for Granarolo UK as it looks to deepen its market penetration and continue providing quality products to its customers.