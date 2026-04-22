GET is a specialist provider of engineering surface treatment and finishing services, operating in the industrial engineering sector with a diverse customer base. This acquisition aligns with Broadway Group's growth strategy, enhancing its engineering capabilities across the UK.

The corporate team at Birketts was led by Partner Matthew Miles, alongside team members Tom Utting, Harry Close, and Catherine Erasmus. Jasmin Sandhu from employment law, and commercial real estate specialists Matt Grindley and Rachel Fisher along with tax advisor Robbie Watson also provided vital support throughout the transaction. On the Barrons side, the advisory team included Managing Director David Fletcher, Chairman Gary Raven, Client Services Director Lisa Russell, and Associate Corey Williams.

Andrew Boulton, Co-Director of GET, expressed his sentiments by stating “Selling GET marks an important milestone for us personally and for the business. Broadway Group is an excellent fit for the company and its people, and we are confident that GET will continue to thrive as part of a larger engineering group." Fellow Co-Director Andrew Varley also shared his gratitude, noting “We are very grateful to the Birketts and Barrons teams for their clear, commercial and highly supportive advice throughout what was a significant transaction for us.”

Matthew Miles reflected on the deal, saying “This was a pleasure to work on and a great outcome for the shareholders of GET. The business has built a strong reputation in its sector and Broadway Group is well placed to support its next phase of growth. It was excellent to work once again with the team at Barrons, and we wish all parties every success going forward.”

David Fletcher celebrated the achievement by saying “We would like to congratulate the directors and shareholders of General Engineering on the successful sale of their family business, which concludes a remarkable journey of hard work, business development and expansion over more than 20 years." He emphasized the significance of the sale for the local community, stating it was “such a pleasure to see a family based SME achieve a successful exit, particularly where the new owners are so keen to keep this fantastic business rooted in South East Essex, maintaining seamless employment for so many loyal and supportive team members."

Recognition was also given to the collective efforts of all involved, with Fletcher adding that Barrons Corporate Finance is proud to support the business alongside the dedicated and professional teams at Birketts and Barrons Chartered Accountants in delivering this transaction