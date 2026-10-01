Birketts advises Vespa Capital on DTAG sale

Tom Chaloner, Partner at Vespa Capital, said “A big thank you to all the team, led by Partner Salim Somjee at Birketts Sevenoaks, for their support and efficiency during the sale process of DTAG. We have much appreciated their guidance and counsel on the final leg of our investment in DTAG.” The sale comprises the consulting branches 2CV and The Value Engineers, enabling the group to consolidate its strengths in research and innovation. Salim Somjee, Partner at Birketts, commented “We are delighted to have supported Vespa Capital on this successful exit. DTAG has undergone a significant evolution during Vespa Capital’s ownership, and this transaction represents an excellent outcome for the business, its management team and its stakeholders." The acquisition by UNRVLD will provide vital resources for 2CV and TVE, fostering their next phase of development.