Birketts has advised Verve Group Limited on the off-market sale of Bedford Heights, a well-known business centre in Bedford, to Sirius Real Estate for over £15 million. Formerly the UK headquarters of the renowned electronics company Texas Instruments, Bedford Heights spans 238,000 sq ft and features a blend of modern office spaces, co-working areas, conference rooms, meeting facilities, as well as an on-site gym and hotel.

The transaction was structured as a share sale of the company that owns Bedford Heights, with Birketts providing comprehensive legal assistance throughout the process. Guiding this significant deal was a dedicated team from Birketts, led by John England from the Commercial Real Estate sector, and supported by Seamus Clifford, Anatasia Whitlock, and Josh Walker from Corporate, alongside Will Hudson and Elizabeth Toloui from Commercial Real Estate, Sarah Bull from Employment, and Ryan Smith from Corporate Tax.

John England commented on the transaction, saying "I have had the pleasure of working with the team at Verve for many years. Under their ownership, Bedford Heights has been transformed into a vibrant, contemporary office and conference facility that serves a diverse mix of local and national businesses. We are delighted to have advised them on this significant sale."

Tim Pain, Director of Verve Group Limited, remarked "This transaction involved needing corporate, real estate and employment advice. Birketts offered all these specialist services, and the combined teams provided a friendly and efficient service with excellent communication to us as vendor. Overall, it was a great experience." The collaboration between Birketts and Verve highlights the importance of multi-disciplinary expertise in successfully navigating complex property transactions.