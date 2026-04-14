The 130-bed facility has been acquired by the operator of the Axo Student Living brand, who plans to integrate it into their wider accommodation portfolio. Situated adjacent to Kingston University, Kingston Plaza has been recently refurbished, offering 130 ensuite bedrooms and various amenities such as a 24-hour gym, cinema room, games area, and landscaped garden.

Birketts provided comprehensive legal support for the seller, with John England leading the transaction on commercial real estate, while Seamus Clifford, Andrew Ridout, Anastasia Whitlock, and Harry Close contributed from the corporate side, alongside a dedicated multi-disciplinary team.

Michael McCauley, director of Northridge Capital Limited said “Kingston Plaza is an excellent example of our strategy to invest in, refurbish and actively manage high-quality student accommodation in strong university locations. Reaching full occupancy following the refurbishment demonstrates the strength of the asset’s fundamentals, and we are pleased to see it transferred to an operator well positioned to take it forward as part of a wider portfolio.”

John England, Partner at Birketts, commented “Having worked with Northridge Capital on the acquisition and development of this property, it has been great to see this asset mature into a fully let scheme that reflects the continued demand for quality student accommodation.”